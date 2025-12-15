Chennai: 30-yr-old woman SI dies by suicide

CHENNAI: The police are probing the death of a 30-year-old woman sub-inspector attached to the Ambattur police station, who allegedly died by suicide at her residence on Saturday night.

The deceased Anthony Mantha (30) is a 2021 batch police SI. A probe revealed that she was reportedly on a video call with a male SI in which she threatened to take her own life.

The colleague alerted the Ambattur police, who rushed to the residence and found her unconscious. They moved her to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The body was sent to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. A case has been registered.