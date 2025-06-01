Chennai: 2 more held in assistant director kidnap case

CHENNAI: The police have arrested two more persons in connection with the kidnap and assault of an assistant director with filmmaker Suseenthiran, raising the total number of arrests in the case to seven.

The arrested persons were identified as R Antony (39) of Besant Nagar and P Daniel Raj (44) of Mylapore. The duo went absconding after the arrest of their accomplices.

The accused had bundled up the victim, Rajakumaran (29) in a car and attacked and threatened him to refrain from continuing his relationship with a woman.

On May 29, a missing complaint was filed at the Arumbakkam police station. As cops were looking for the man, the next day, the 'missing person' appeared at the Arumbakkam Police station and told the cops that he was kidnapped by a gang who assaulted him, made threats, took his two-wheeler and mobile phone and let him off.

A special team tracked the CCTV footage, zeroed in on the vehicle used in the kidnap, and traced the suspects. On Saturday, the police arrested five persons- G Chandrasekar (33) of West Mambalam, M Karthikeyan (25) of Saidapet, Lalit Aditya (21) of T Nagar, V Diwakar (21) of KK Nagar and Augustine Johnpaul (21) of Saidapet.

