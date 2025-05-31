Five arrested for kidnap of filmmaker Suseenthiran's assistant director

Chennai: Chennai Police have arrested five persons in connection with the kidnap and assault of an assistant director with Filmmaker Suseenthiran in the city.

Probe revealed that the accused had bundled up the victim, Rajakumaran (29) in a car and attacked and threatened him to refrain from continuing his relationship with a woman.

Police sources said that a missing complaint was filed at the Arumbakkam police station on Thursday (May 29) and even as cops were looking for the man, the next day, the 'missing person' appeared at the Arumbakkam Police station and told the cops that he was kidnapped by a gang who assaulted, made threats, took his two wheeler and mobile phone and let him off.

According to Rajakumaran, on Thursday evening, he was on his way to a tea stall on his two wheeler when a car knocked him down at Arumbakkam's Razak Garden neighbourhood.

Before Rajakumaran could recuperate, the occupants in the car bundled him up inside the vehicle and went around the city. The five persons in the car took turns and assaulted Rajakumaran, threatening him to discontinue his relationship.

The men then let off Rajakumaran and fled the scene. A special team tracked the CCTV footage and zeroed in on the vehicle used in the kidnap and traced the suspects. On Saturday, Police arrested five persons- G Chandrasekar (33) of West Mambalam, M Karthikeyan (25) of Saidapet, Lalit Aditya (21) of T Nagar, V Diwakar (21) of K K Nagar and Augustine Johnpaul (21) of Saidapet.

Police recovered the stolen items from Rajakumaran. Further search is underway for others involved in the crime. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.