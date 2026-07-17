Chennai: 2 kidnap, assault guest house owner over loan dispute, arrested

According to police, the complainant, K Priyadarshan (39), runs a lodging business in Nolambur and resides in an apartment on Brindavan Avenue.

In his complaint, Priyadarshan stated that he had borrowed Rs 22.5 lakh from an acquaintance, Senguttuvan, in 2015 for constructing a guest house. While Priyadarshan repaid Rs 7.5 lakh, he owed the remaining Rs 15 lakh.