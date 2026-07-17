Chennai: 2 kidnap, assault guest house owner over loan dispute, arrested

CHENNAI: The police have arrested two men for allegedly kidnapping a guest house owner in a car and assaulting him over an unpaid loan.
According to police, the complainant, K Priyadarshan (39), runs a lodging business in Nolambur and resides in an apartment on Brindavan Avenue.
In his complaint, Priyadarshan stated that he had borrowed Rs 22.5 lakh from an acquaintance, Senguttuvan, in 2015 for constructing a guest house. While Priyadarshan repaid Rs 7.5 lakh, he owed the remaining Rs 15 lakh.
On May 29, while Priyadarshan was standing near his house, three unidentified men allegedly approached him, claiming that Senguttuvan had sent them. They reportedly forced him into a car, assaulted him with their hands, and drove him to Senneerkuppam.
Police said Senguttuvan later arrived there and allegedly demanded that Priyadarshan register his house in Senguttuvan's name instead of the Rs 15 lakh. Priyadarshan was then allegedly taken to a private lodge and threatened. Later, the men reportedly brought him back by car and dropped him near Maduravoyal Bypass.
Based on a complaint, Nolambur Police Station registered a case under sections including kidnapping and arrested two accused, Vignesh (34) and Kamal (33). The two were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.