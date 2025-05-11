Chennai: 2 history sheeters kill each other in clash during birthday party

CHENNAI: Two youths – history sheeters allegedly attacked each other to death in an inebriated state during the birthday celebration of their mutual friend in Maraimalai Nagar on Sunday. Police have detained others at the scene for further inquiry.

The deceased were identified as P Vimal alias Gopikannan (22), and M Jegan alias Jegatheesan (21), – both neighbours and residents of Balaji Nagar near Maraimalai Nagar. The police said that both of them have about 20 criminal cases against them in Maraimalai Nagar and Guduvanchery police stations.

On Saturday night, Vimal and Jegan went for the birthday celebration of a friend, Magi, where several other friends had gathered. In an inebriated state, both of them exchanged words which soon blew into fisticuffs.

Both of them started pelting stones at each other and attacked with knives. Vimal reportedly died on the spot after he was struck by a rock while the other youths rushed the heavily injured Jegan to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries on Sunday morning.

Maraimalai Nagar Police have registered a case of murder and moved both bodies for post-mortem examination. Police are also investigating the roles of others who were in the birthday bash. Police have detained eight people including a trans person in connection with the murder.