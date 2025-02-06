Chennai: 2 held for stealing 1kg gold from employer; mastermind absconding

CHENNAI: Two men were arrested by the city police in connection with the theft of 1.06 kg of gold from a goldsmith unit in Wall Tax Road in Elephant Gate police jurisdiction.

The police recovered 890 grams of the stolen gold from the duo, who was apprehended from a hideout in Tiruchy.

The arrested persons were identified as Abdul Alim Gain (23) and Noor Hasan Mullah (23), both hailing from West Bengal. However, the key suspect involved in the theft case is yet to be arrested.

The mastermind, Safiul, along with the arrested persons allegedly stole the gold from the unit on February 3 and escaped to Tiruchy. While reviewing the CCTV camera footage, the officials found Safiul leaving the showroom after bundling the gold bars around 4 am on February 3.

Based on a complaint from the employers, the police traced the suspects and arrested two of them. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and demanded in judicial custody.