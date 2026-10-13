Chennai: 14-year-old falls to death from 9th floor flat

The 14-year-old girl, Sama, was studying at a private school in Sholinganallur and had not been interacting much over the past few days, according to her parents, Kathiravan and Lalitha.



She was sitting alone on their balcony on Sunday night and did not respond to her parents calling her for dinner, even past 10 pm.



Around 11 pm, the girl fell from the balcony. Security personnel and apartment residents rushed to the spot. The police control room was subsequently alerted. The Kelambakkam police found the girl dead on the spot and moved her to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for autopsy.



A case has been registered, and further investigation is under way. During the inquiry, the girl's parents said she was drowsy and accidentally fell from the balcony. The police are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of her death.