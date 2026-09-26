Chengalpattu: Class 9 student swoons inside classroom, dies at hospital; family cries foul

He was taken to the Government Primary Health Centre at Sadras, where the doctors declared that the boy had already died. Later, his body was sent to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for autopsy.

Unable to come to terms with the sudden death of the teenager, his parents and relatives raised several questions over the incident. The family questioned what caused the student to collapse and why they were not informed immediately. They also questioned why the school did not have an ambulance or emergency medical facility and why the student was taken to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw.

They have demanded a thorough post-mortem examination and a detailed investigation into the student's death to reveal the truth.

Based on their complaint, the Kalpakkam police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.