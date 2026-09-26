Chengalpattu: Class 9 student swoons inside classroom, dies at hospital; family cries foul

CHENNAI: A 14-year-old student died after suddenly collapsing inside his classroom at a private school near Kalpakkam on Thursday.
Monishwaran, son of Jyothiswaran, a resident of Ambal Nagar near Kalpakkam, was studying in Class 9 at Infant Jesus Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Puthupattinam near Kalpakkam. While the class was in session on Thursday morning, the boy told the teacher that he was feeling dizzy and told her to inform his parents.
However, within a few minutes, Monishwaran collapsed inside the classroom. The teacher immediately informed the headmaster and contacted his parents, and the boy was taken to a private hospital in Puthupattinam by an auto-rickshaw. After examining him, doctors reportedly said his pulse rate was very low and advised the school officials to take him to a government hospital.
He was taken to the Government Primary Health Centre at Sadras, where the doctors declared that the boy had already died. Later, his body was sent to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for autopsy.
Unable to come to terms with the sudden death of the teenager, his parents and relatives raised several questions over the incident. The family questioned what caused the student to collapse and why they were not informed immediately. They also questioned why the school did not have an ambulance or emergency medical facility and why the student was taken to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw.
They have demanded a thorough post-mortem examination and a detailed investigation into the student's death to reveal the truth.
Based on their complaint, the Kalpakkam police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.