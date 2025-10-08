Chennai: 128 rag pickers get appointment orders as cleanliness workers





CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya issued appointment orders to 128 rag pickers at Kodungaiyur dump yard in Enviro Solutions Private Limited as Battery Operated Vehicle (BOV) drivers and cleanliness workers.

For many years, rag pickers have been collecting from the garbage in the Kodungaiyur and Perungudi garbage dumps, earning a meagre income. To maintain their health and improve livelihoods, the civic body has taken a few steps.

“They have been provided with medical tests and treatment, and Aadhaar cards, family cards, Voter ID cards, bank accounts, and also loan assistance via TADCO to those who want to start a business. They have been made members of the Cleanliness Workers Welfare Board, and given assistance for the education of their children,” said a release from the Corporation.

The GCC identified 128 rag collectors, who expressed interest in new work. They have been hired to work at Enviro Solutions, a contractor company that carries out cleaning work in the 15 zones.

“Accordingly, appointment orders have been issued today to 128 rag collectors to work in the company as electric vehicle drivers and cleaning workers,” stated the release. “They were given welfare packages including a lunch carrier, water bottle, saree, lungi, and towel by the GCC, and safety packages including shoes, gloves, masks, uniforms, and caps by Chennai Enviro Solutions Private Limited.”

Those who join this service will receive a monthly salary of Rs 19,786. In addition, there will be benefits such as natural death benefit, accidental death benefit, insurance benefits including TADCO, weekly leave, once a month casual leave and medical leave, national holidays and national holidays. While working on holidays, various benefits, including double pay, bonus, PF and ESI, and ex gratia, will be provided.

Deputy Mayor M Mageshkumaar, Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, Joint Commissioner (Health) VP Jayaseelan, RDC North Katta Ravi Teja, standing committee chairman (Public Health), and several senior officials participated in the event.