Chennai: 12-year-old disabled boy reunited with family

CHENNAI: A 12-year-old boy with hearing and speech impairments, who lost his way, was reunited with his family by the Adambakkam police on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, Ramkumar (41), a salesman at a garment showroom in Velachery, was on his way back home after work when he noticed the boy in school uniform, standing alone.

Worried about him, the sales staff alerted Adambakkam police, who took him to the station and tried to gather information about his parents and home. But soon, they realised that he was a disabled person and hence, alerted the officials at the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), who lodged the boy at a children’s home in Kottivakkam.

Meanwhile, Adambakkam police learnt from the control room that a missing complaint had been registered at the Virugambakkam station, where parents of a disabled boy had sought their police help to trace him. Adambakkam police got in touch with the parents and after due legal process, he was handed over to them on Wednesday.