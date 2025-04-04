Begin typing your search...

    Chef arrested after attacking female students over food complaint at Perambalur hostel

    The incident occurred after the students expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of the food, added a Thanthi TV report.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 April 2025 10:43 AM IST
    Chef arrested after attacking female students over food complaint at Perambalur hostel
    X

    Chef arrested after attacking female students over food complaint at Perambalur hostel

    CHENNAI: A chef at a women’s hostel near Perambalur was arrested after allegedly attacking a group of students who had raised complaints about the food served.

    The incident occurred after the students expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of the food, added a Thanthi TV report.

    The police after the complaints were lodged, arrested the chef who had already been suspended from the hostel.

    Perambalur districtPhysical assaultbrutal attack
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X