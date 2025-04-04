Begin typing your search...
Chef arrested after attacking female students over food complaint at Perambalur hostel
The incident occurred after the students expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of the food, added a Thanthi TV report.
CHENNAI: A chef at a women’s hostel near Perambalur was arrested after allegedly attacking a group of students who had raised complaints about the food served.
The police after the complaints were lodged, arrested the chef who had already been suspended from the hostel.
