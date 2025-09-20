Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Sept 20

CHENNAI: Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market witnessed moderate fluctuations in vegetable prices on Saturday (September 20).

According to traders, the price of raw mango has dropped significantly by Rs 30, coming down from Rs 90 on September 19 to Rs 60 today.

Bottle gourd too has seen a sharp fall of Rs 10 per kg, with the price slipping from Rs 20 per kg on Friday to Rs 10 per kg today.

Broad beans registered a decline of Rs 5 per kg, selling at Rs 25 today compared to Rs 30 yesterday.

In contrast, tomato prices have gone up by Rs 2 per kg, rising from Rs 18 per kg on Friday to Rs 20 per kg today.

Among other vegetables, carrots are priced at Rs 60 per kg, Beans are sold at Rs 35 per kg, while green peas cost Rs 80 per kg.

Cauliflower is sold at Rs 20 per kg, and coconut is sold at Rs 60 per kg.

Bitter gourd is being sold at Rs 20 per kg, snake gourd at Rs 25 per kg, and drumstick at Rs 60 per kg.

Meanwhile, potato and green chilli are priced at Rs 30 per kg, while lemon is being sold at Rs 50 per kg.

Ginger costs Rs 50 per kg and garlic is sold at Rs 130 per kg, respectively.

Capsicum is available at Rs 40 per kg, whereas coloured capsicum is priced at Rs 80 per kg.

Coriander leaves, mint, and other greens continue to be sold at the same rates as earlier this month.

