Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on October 23, 2025

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai remained unchanged on November 30 (Sunday), with no major fluctuations reported.

Drumstick continue to be costly, selling at Rs 300 per kg today, while green peas have been priced at Rs 90 per kg for the past few days, without any change.

Green chillies is selling at Rs 45 per kg. Lemon and Ooty carrot are both priced at Rs 60 per kg.

Garlic are being sold at Rs 110 per kg, and Ginger priced at Rs 70 per kg.

Beetroot are priced at Rs 40 per kg, and Snakegourd at Rs 30 per kg on November 30.

Staples such as onions (Rs 30/kg), tomatoes (Rs 50/kg), and potato (Rs 42/kg) maintained their previous rates.















