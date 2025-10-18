Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on October 18

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai remained unchanged on October 17 (Friday), with no major fluctuations reported.

Ginger and garlic are being sold at 100 Rs per kg today.

Green peas have been selling steadily at 90 Rs per kg for the past few days without any change in price.

Coconut is priced at 60 Rs per kg, while mangoes are sold at 50 Rs per kg.

Yam costs 42 Rs per kg, and Ooty carrots, lemons, and drumsticks are being sold at 40 Rs per kg.

Green chillies, beans and potatoes are priced at 30 Rs per kg. Beetroot and snake gourd are sold at 25 Rs per kg.

Chow chow and cauliflower are priced at 20 Rs per kg.

Onion and tomato prices have also remained unchanged for the past few days, continuing to sell at 20 Rs per kg.















