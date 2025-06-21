Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on June 21, 2025

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market remained stable on June 21 (Saturday).

According to traders at the market, brinjal continues to be sold at Rs 20 per kilogram, following a drop of Rs 10 recorded on June 20.

The price of bitter gourd remains unchanged at Rs 30 per kg, after a Rs 10 fall from the previous day.

Ooty carrots are being sold at Rs 30 per kg, maintaining the rate observed on June 20.

Capsicum continues to be priced at Rs 60 per kg, following a Rs 10 increase recorded yesterday.

Garlic remains steady at Rs 140 per kg, while broad beans and snake gourd are being sold at Rs 20 per kg.

On June 21, onions are sold at Rs 24/kg, tomatoes at Rs 12/kg, potatoes at Rs 25/kg, green chillies at Rs 30/kg, raw mangoes at Rs 15/kg, and coloured capsicum at Rs 80/kg.