Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on July 25

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market remained largely unchanged on July 25 (Friday).

According to the traders, tomatoes, beetroot, Ladies finger, green chillies, ginger, and lemons are being sold at Rs 40 per kg.

Carrots are priced at Rs 50 per kg, while yam is selling at Rs 55 per kg.

Bitter gourd, snake gourd, broad beans, and raw mangoes are selling at Rs 30 per kg.

Small onions are being sold at Rs 60 per kg and coconuts at Rs 67/kg.

Green peas are on the higher side, priced at Rs 190 per kg, whereas garlic is being sold at Rs 140 per kg.

Capsicum is available for Rs 60 per kg, while the coloured variety is priced at Rs 150 per kg.

Drumsticks, which were priced at Rs 70 per kg at the beginning of this month, are now consistently selling for Rs 30 per kg for the past two weeks.

Beans are being sold at Rs 150 per kg, while cauliflower is relatively cheaper at just Rs 20 per kg.

Onion (20/kg) and potatoes (30/kg) have remained stable in price over the past few days without any change.