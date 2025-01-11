Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Jan 11

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market remains largely unchanged on Saturday.

According to traders at the market, the price of carrots saw a dip of Rs 10 per kg, and is being sold at Rs 60 per kg. On Friday, it was priced at 70 per kg.

Staple vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, and potatoes have recorded minor changes in price in recent days. The price of tomatoes increased by Rs 3 per kg today and is being sold at Rs 18 per kg from Rs 15 per kg on Friday.

Meanwhile, the price of ginger and garlic remains the same for the past few days.

Ginger is being sold for Rs 50 per kg and garlic is sold for Rs 280 per kg on January 11.















