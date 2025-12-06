Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on December 6, 2025

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices continued to fluctuate at the Koyambedu wholesale market on Saturday (December 6).

According to traders, drumstick prices increased by Rs 50 per kg, rising from Rs 200 on Friday (December 5) to Rs 250 on Saturday.

In contrast, broad beans saw a drop of Rs 10, coming down from Rs 60 to Rs 50 per kg.

The prices of tomato, potato and Ooty carrot declined by Rs 5 each, slipping from Rs 45 to Rs 40 per kg. Beans and radish also dipped by Rs 5, with beans falling from Rs 60 to Rs 55 per kg and radish from Rs 30 to Rs 25 per kg.

Meanwhile, shallots were priced at Rs 70 per kg and snake gourd at Rs 25 per kg on Saturday.

Onion prices eased marginally by Rs 2, dropping from Rs 30 to Rs 28 per kg. Prices of garlic (Rs 110 per kg) and ginger (Rs 70 per kg) remained unchanged.







