Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on August 6

CHENNAI: The price of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market remains stable on Wednesday.

According to the traders, beans are being sold at Rs 70 per kg on Wednesday.

Tomato at Rs 40 per kg, Bell pepper at Rs 120 per kg, Peas at Rs 160 per kg on Wednesday

The price of Ginger, Mangoes, and beetroot remain stable as compared to August 5 to that of August 6, Rs 85 per kg, Rs 25 per kg, and Rs 40 per kg respectively.

Carrots at Rs 60 per kg, radish at Rs 30 per kg, and drumsticks at Rs 30 per kg also continue to be sold without any price change

Small onions are being sold at Rs 60 per kg, and Cucumber remains stable at Rs 40 per kg.

Coriander leaves, mint, green chillies, and various other greens also continue to be sold without any change from Tuesday's (Aug 5) rates.