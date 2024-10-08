Check out activities and fee details of newly opened Kalaignar Centenary Park

CHENNAI: The Kalaignar Centenary Park, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday, has a 10,000-square-foot glass garden, a horticultural museum, a musical fountain show, an aviary, and a 500-meter zipline.

Visitors can enjoy the facilities available in the park at an affordable fee as follows:

- For entry, the visitors have to pay a fee of Rs 100, while children will be charged Rs 50.

- The fee to ride the zipline is Rs 250 for adults and Rs 200 for children, and Rs 150 for kids.

- The fee to see and feed exotic birds in the aviary is Rs 150 for adults and Rs 75 for children.

- The fee to watch the music fountain show in the evenings is Rs 50 for adults and Rs 50 for children.

- The fee to see rare species of plants in the glass house is Rs 50 for adults and Rs 40 for children.

- The fee per ride for children is Rs 50.

- The fee to use a camera is Rs 100, and Rs 5,000 for a video camera.