CHENNAI: For cancer patients in Chennai, the Centre’s November 9 deadline for reducing the prices of several anti-cancer medicines has brought little immediate relief. Patients undergoing treatment at two cancer centres in the city say they continue to purchase medicines at the old prices, while the Adyar Cancer Institute (WIA) has acknowledged that the revised rates are yet to be reflected in its pharmacy, citing delays in price revisions by manufacturers and suppliers.
For 75-year-old A Ashok, who has been undergoing treatment at Saveetha Oral Cancer Institute in Chennai for the past three years, the continuing cost of medicines has become a crippling financial burden. His family spends around Rs 15,000/month on medicines, matching his son’s entire monthly salary. They have even sold gold jewellery to sustain his treatment.
Speaking to DT Next on behalf of his father, son A Kangeyan said that doctors had changed his father’s medication 3 times during the course of treatment and had recently prescribed three more medicines — Imatinib 400 mg, Sunitinib 50 mg and Regorafenib 40 mg.
“I regularly purchase these medicines, along with the previously prescribed ones, from a Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra. Even on November 13, I bought them after waiting for the price reductions announced from November 9. However, I did not find any reduction in the medicines prescribed to my father. I spend around Rs 15,000 every month, while my salary is also Rs 15,000. We’ve sold several pieces of gold jewellery to meet the expenses. We really do not know how long we can continue to afford the treatment,” he said.
The financial strain is equally evident among patients undergoing treatment at the Adyar Cancer Institute. S Seethalakshmi (65) from Thanjavur underwent a mastectomy at the institute a year ago and continues to visit the hospital every three months for follow-up consultations. Her husband Selvaraj, a GST auditor, said the family had spent more than Rs 3 lakh on treatment and medicines, apart from travel expenses.
During their latest visit, the couple purchased calcium and vitamin D3 tablets (Cipcal 500 mg) and letrozole (Fempro 2.5 mg) for a combined Rs 1,400. “I’ve spent more than Rs 3 lakh on treatment and medicines so far, apart from travel expenses. The treatment has been good and satisfactory, but I have not noticed any reduction in medicine costs. I purchased the tablets from the hospital pharmacy on Tuesday, but there was no change in the price,” he said.
Another breast cancer patient, Manjula (name changed), 47, from Villupuram, who is also undergoing treatment at the Adyar institute, said that she had not noticed any reduction in the cost of Olaparib 150 mg, a targeted therapy drug used in selected breast and ovarian cancer cases. She said her latest purchase cost around Rs 13,000.
“We belong to a middle-class family, and every rupee matters when it comes to prolonged cancer treatment. We recently purchased the tablets at the same price we had been paying earlier. When we asked whether the price reduction had come into effect and would reflect in our bill, we were told that it had not been implemented yet,” she rued.
When contacted by DT Next, the Cancer Institute administration said that the revised MRPs had not yet been reflected in its pharmacy, attributing the delay to manufacturers and suppliers. “Manufacturers have to revise the MRPs and communicate the changes to suppliers before the price reduction can come into effect. Several patients have been enquiring about the revision, but it is yet to be implemented at our institute,” the administration stated.
However, the explanation comes against the backdrop of explicit directions from the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA). Its October 17 Gazette notification brought 137 identified non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs, including patented medicines, under trade-margin rationalisation, with revised MRPs effective from November 9. It also places responsibility on hospitals and medical institutions receiving direct supplies from manufacturers to ensure that the revised prices are passed on to patients from the date of implementation.
The distinction between brands is also significant. The NPPA’s revised price list shows that the MRP of Olaparib 150 mg under the brand Bracaloc, in a pack of 30 tablets, fell from Rs 23,097 to Rs 3,343.31. The price of Lyntero 150 mg, in a pack of 30 tablets, declined from Rs 8,447 to Rs 3,610.
However, AstraZeneca’s Lynparza 150 mg, in a pack of eight tablets, retained its MRP of Rs 41,025. Thus, the extent of the reduction depends on the brand and pack size, making it essential to establish the exact formulation purchased by patients before determining whether they have been charged above the revised MRP.
G Ashok, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association, said expensive research-based and imported medicines continued to pose a major financial burden, even as the government sought to rationalise trade margins.
“There are two categories of drugs. Research-based and patented medicines, particularly imported ones, continue to be expensive. Such medicines are often supplied through hospitals and doctors, with corporate and doctors’ commissions going up to 30%. These commissions have now been reduced by 10-20%, but there may not be any substantial reduction in the prices ultimately paid by patients,” he said.
He estimated that around 25 medicines belonged to this high-cost category and said that several were generally not sold through conventional retail pharmacies. “All eligible medicines must be sold at their revised MRPs,” Ashok stressed, and called for close regulatory monitoring of hospitals and pharmacies, including the sale of existing stocks.
A representative of online cancer-medicine retailer MrMed.in said that several expensive brands had seen little change in their prices. “Except for one particular drug, there has been no major difference in the prices of the others. Tagrisso, for instance, continues to have an MRP of Rs 1.38 lakh. We offer discounts and promotional schemes, including buy-one-get-one offers. It’s available for around Rs 1.14 lakh after discounts. Keytruda, Alecensa and Phesgo have also not seen any major price change,” the representative said.
Senior consultant medical oncologist at Rela Hospital, Prof Dr Anita Ramesh, described the intervention as an important step towards making cancer treatment more affordable, particularly for families bearing the cost of repeated chemotherapy cycles and prolonged treatment. “Look, the overall expenditure goes well beyond medicines to include consultations, diagnostic investigations, scans and repeated hospital visits. Targeted therapies and immunotherapy drugs, in particular, are expensive to manufacture,” she pointed out.
Dr Anita said that revised prices of selected formulations had fallen by more than 50% in several cases, with some witnessing reductions of up to 96%. The estimated annual savings of around Rs 3,500 crore, based on previous consumption levels, could provide meaningful relief to families requiring prolonged treatment. “Patients must verify revised MRPs against their prescriptions through the NPPA website or the Pharma Sahi Daam application,” she stated.
Under the intervention, the NPPA capped trade margins at 30% on 137 identified non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013. The revised MRPs came into effect on November 9. As of November 8 (Sunday), 85 pharmaceutical companies had reported revised MRPs for 1,364 formulations covering 121 drugs. Of these, 679 brands recorded price reductions exceeding 50%, with the highest reduction at 96.45%. The Centre estimates annual consumer savings of Rs 3,540.38 crore.
However, attributing the delay to practical challenges in implementing revised prices across the pharmaceutical supply chain, a senior CDSCO official in New Delhi told this correspondent that the NPPA’s October 17 notification required manufacturers to submit revised price details and circulate updated price lists in Form V to distributors, stockists and retailers within seven days, with the revised MRPs coming into effect from November 9.
“Implementing the changes across the supply chain involves updating price lists, inventories, packaging and billing systems. Existing stocks under the earlier pricing structure could also delay the transition,” he explained. “While the revised prices are effective from November 9, their complete implementation across the retail network could take up to another 15 days. The NPPA and State Drug Controllers are responsible for monitoring compliance and taking action against overcharging.”