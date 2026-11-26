For 75-year-old A Ashok, who has been undergoing treatment at Saveetha Oral Cancer Institute in Chennai for the past three years, the continuing cost of medicines has become a crippling financial burden. His family spends around Rs 15,000/month on medicines, matching his son’s entire monthly salary. They have even sold gold jewellery to sustain his treatment.

Speaking to DT Next on behalf of his father, son A Kangeyan said that doctors had changed his father’s medication 3 times during the course of treatment and had recently prescribed three more medicines — Imatinib 400 mg, Sunitinib 50 mg and Regorafenib 40 mg.

“I regularly purchase these medicines, along with the previously prescribed ones, from a Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra. Even on November 13, I bought them after waiting for the price reductions announced from November 9. However, I did not find any reduction in the medicines prescribed to my father. I spend around Rs 15,000 every month, while my salary is also Rs 15,000. We’ve sold several pieces of gold jewellery to meet the expenses. We really do not know how long we can continue to afford the treatment,” he said.

The financial strain is equally evident among patients undergoing treatment at the Adyar Cancer Institute. S Seethalakshmi (65) from Thanjavur underwent a mastectomy at the institute a year ago and continues to visit the hospital every three months for follow-up consultations. Her husband Selvaraj, a GST auditor, said the family had spent more than Rs 3 lakh on treatment and medicines, apart from travel expenses.