Charminar Exp to depart from Chennai Beach till year-end

CHENNAI: Due to ongoing redevelopment work at Chennai Egmore station, the Chennai–Hyderabad Charminar Express will temporarily originate and terminate at Chennai Beach station instead of its usual terminal.

According to Southern Railway, Charminar Express will continue to operate from Chennai Beach at 6.20 pm and terminate at Chennai Beach at 7.15 am, covering journeys commencing from Hyderabad till December 31, 2025.