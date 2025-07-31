Begin typing your search...

    Charminar Exp to depart from Chennai Beach till year-end

    Chennai–Hyderabad Charminar Express will temporarily originate and terminate at Chennai Beach station instead of its usual terminal

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|31 July 2025 8:52 PM IST
    Charminar Exp to depart from Chennai Beach till year-end
    X

    A train (Southern Railway/X) 

    CHENNAI: Due to ongoing redevelopment work at Chennai Egmore station, the Chennai–Hyderabad Charminar Express will temporarily originate and terminate at Chennai Beach station instead of its usual terminal.

    According to Southern Railway, Charminar Express will continue to operate from Chennai Beach at 6.20 pm and terminate at Chennai Beach at 7.15 am, covering journeys commencing from Hyderabad till December 31, 2025.

    Indian RailwayCharminar ExpressChennai Egmore Station
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X