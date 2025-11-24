Cement unit dust turns road a smoggy stretch in Sholinganallur

CHENNAI: Along the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) Main Road in Sholinganallur, a thin film of dust has become part of everyday life for residents and commuters.

The road, which connects Rajiv Gandhi Salai and Kalaignar Karunanidhi Salai, through the neighbourhood, has turned increasingly hazardous over the past few months as a concrete mixing plant continues to operate beside the stretch, according to residents.

Residents in neighbourhoods such as Madura Nagar claimed the problem has grown steadily, with dust settling on homes, shops, and vehicles and gradually turning into a health concern. Several residents noted that the movement of heavy vehicles transporting raw materials has damaged the road surface and created constant disturbances.

“The operations have severely reduced both the quality of the road and the air we breathe. The constant movement of heavy vehicles transporting raw materials has left the road damaged and unsafe for commuters. Moreover, the reduced visibility caused by dust clouds increases the risk of accidents,” opined Gurudin, a resident of Madura Nagar.

The Vibrant Women Association, led by its secretary G Rama, has moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and conducted a signature campaign calling for immediate intervention. “During morning hours, school children and office goers are forced to inhale polluted air, which poses significant long-term health risks,” she said. “Continuous exposure can lead to respiratory illnesses among vulnerable groups.”

Residents earning their livelihood along the roadside claimed to have health issues. P Buvaneshwari of Ponni Amman Koil Street, who sells tender coconuts, shared her experience: “I’m a mother of two children, and have a wheezing problem. I support my family by selling tender coconuts. By standing in the dust, I was admitted with a lung infection and spent over Rs 20,000 for medical expenses. Due to the spread of dust two days back, a person got injured.”

Ward 199 Councillor G Shankar said complaints have been placed before the police and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

A corporation official stated that the land belongs to the Public Works Department, and a formal complaint will be forwarded to PWD officials.