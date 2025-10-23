Ceiling collapses at Amma Canteen near Kancheepuram GH

CHENNAI: Due to continuous rainfall in Kancheepuram, the false ceiling of Amma Canteen located near the Kancheepuram Government Hospital collapsed early on Wednesday morning. Fortunately, the incident occurred when the canteen was closed, and no one was injured.

When the staff opened the doors, they were shocked to find the ceiling (around 50 feet long and 20 feet wide) on the floor. It had damaged lights and ceiling fans. Officials said that if the collapse had taken place during meal hours, it could have caused serious injuries to staff and visitors.

The Amma Canteen, constructed in 2015 at a cost of around Rs 25 lakh during the AIADMK government, serves hundreds of people daily with affordable meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It is particularly useful for patients, attendants, and homeless persons in the vicinity of the GH.

Now, the canteen has been temporarily closed, causing inconvenience to the poor and patients’ attendants who depend on it for their daily meals. Municipal officials inspected the site on Wednesday and began repair work. The canteen is expected to reopen in a few days once safety checks are completed.