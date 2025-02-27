CBI court sentences five in Rs 19.79 crore bank fraud case; imposes Rs 93 Lakh fine

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Chennai has sentenced five individuals, including a former bank manager and private firm executives, to rigorous imprisonment (RI) ranging from 5 to 7 years for their roles in a Rs 19.79 crore bank fraud. A total fine of Rs 93 lakh, including Rs 40 lakh imposed on a Mumbai-based private firm, was also levied.

According to a CBI press note, Ignatius Dheepam, former Manager of Indian Overseas Bank’s Edaikazhinadu Branch (Chennai), received the harshest punishment: 7 years’ RI and a Rs 2.1 lakh fine for orchestrating the fraud.

J Muthiah (Proprietor, Muthu Enterprises) and MN Muralidhar (Proprietor of It’s a Genes Thing and Geomatrix Trading) were each sentenced to 5 years’ RI with fines of Rs 45,000.

Smt. Priyalakshmi, former Managing Director of Uniquestep Marine India Pvt. Ltd. (Mumbai), was handed 7 years’ RI and a Rs 50 lakh fine. The firm itself was fined Rs 40 lakh.

The CBI registered the case on February 13, 2013, following a complaint by Indian Bank’s Assistant General Manager (Kancheepuram). Investigations revealed that Dheepam, while serving as branch manager in 2012, conspired with Muthiah and Muralidhar to issue four fraudulent Letters of Credit (LCs) worth Rs 19.79 crore in favour of Priyalakshmi’s Mumbai-based firm. The LCs were allegedly approved using forged signatures of then-Deputy Manager T. Shanmuganathan and a counterfeit bank seal.

Dheepam received Rs 19 lakh in bribes between November 1–30, 2012, from Muthiah’s account at Indian Bank’s Tambaram West Branch. The LCs were later discounted at the State Bank of India’s Fort Branch (Mumbai) based on Dheepam’s fraudulent authorisation, causing significant losses to Indian Bank.

After a decade-long probe, the CBI filed a chargesheet on December 31, 2023. The XI Additional District Judge for CBI Cases (Chennai) convicted all accused following a trial, emphasising their roles in the conspiracy. The four individuals were immediately taken into judicial custody.