    Cashier held for molesting woman at Tiruvottiyur railway station

    Police analysed the CCTV footage of surrounding areas and identified the culprit

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|5 April 2025 12:01 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-04-05 16:42:55  )
    CCTV footage; accused Dilli Babu

    CHENNAI: A cashier at a pharmaceutical company was arrested on Friday for molesting a woman on March 28 at Tiruvottiyur Railway Station.

    The woman, a private firm employee, travelled from Beach to Tiruvottiyur and was walking on the bridge when M Dillibabu (34) approached her and molested her.

    She filed a complaint at the Korukkupet Railway Police Station the next day, and a case was registered under Section 126 (2) of the BNS. Police analysed the CCTV footage of surrounding areas and identified the culprit.

    The Railway police shared the CCTV grab with all personnel to keep track of him. On Friday, based on an input, a police team arrested Dillibabu while he was waiting at platform no. 5 at Basin Bridge Railway Station.

