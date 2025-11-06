Case filed against cleanliness workers for sea protest at Marina beach

CHENNAI: Police have registered cases against 87 cleanliness workers who entered the sea at Marina Beach on Wednesday to protest against the privatisation of conservancy work by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

The workers, demanding permanent jobs and reinstatement under the civic body instead of private contractors, refused to leave the water despite repeated warnings from the Coastal Security Group, said a Daily Thanthi report

Police officers later entered the sea and physically pulled the protesters out, leading to tense scenes as both sides struggled against strong waves. All 87 including 65 sanitation workers and 22 supporters were detained and taken to a nearby hall, before being released in the evening.

The demonstrators have been staging various protests since August, after conservancy operations in Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones were outsourced to private firms.

Earlier, they had staged a sit-in outside Ripon Building and were arrested on August 13. Police have now filed cases under two sections for Wednesday’s sea protest.

Many of the workers have been employed for several years as National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) employees. Union representatives said that about 1,953 contract workers were terminated earlier this year following the handover of waste management operations to private firms, triggering the prolonged agitation.

(With inputs from Bureau)