Carrot, bitter gourd get costlier at Chennai's Koyambedu market on June 7, 2025

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai recorded moderate fluctuations on June 7 (Saturday), with several items registering notable increases.

According to traders, the price of carrots and bitter gourd rose by Rs 20. Carrots, which were priced at Rs 30 per kg on June 1, are now selling at Rs 50. Bitter gourd, earlier sold at Rs 25, is currently priced at Rs 40.

Brinjal also recorded a sharp rise of Rs 15 per kg, increasing from Rs 25 to Rs 40.

Additionally, the prices of small onions (shallots), Ooty beetroot, and chow chow increased by Rs 10. Small onions went from Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kg, Ooty beetroot from Rs 50 to Rs 60, and chow chow from Rs 15 to Rs 25. However, the price of beans dropped by Rs 10 from Rs 120 on June 1 to Rs 110 on June 7.

Tomato, radish, cabbage, and snake gourd registered a Rs 5 increase. Tomatoes, which were Rs 10 per kg earlier, are now Rs 15. Radish rose from Rs 25 to Rs 30, while snake gourd moved from Rs 20 to Rs 25. Interestingly, cabbage prices decreased from Rs 10 to Rs 5 per kg.

Staple vegetables such as onions, and potatoes have recorded only marginal price changes in recent days.

On June 7, coconuts are being sold at Rs 56/kg, raw mangoes at Rs 15/kg, and lemon at Rs 70/kg.