Car catches fire near Perungalathur on GST road; four escape unharmed

CHENNAI: A car travelling on the GST road near Perungalathur, suddenly caught fire early Thursday morning, causing panic among motorists.

According to reports, all the four occupants including a woman, managed to escape unhurt.

The vehicle, driven by Ayyappan (34) from Thiruchitrambalam near Pudukkottai in Thanjavur, was en route to Chennai with three others.

Around 5.30 am, while nearing Perungalathur on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway, Ayyappan noticed smoke emanating from beneath the car.

Quickly reacting, he pulled over and the group ran out of the vehicle just moments before it burst into flames.

Traffic police near the Perungalathur signal responded by halting passing water tankers and using them to douse the fire.

Despite their efforts, much of the car was destroyed in the blaze.

The Peerkankaranai police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.