Capsicum, garlic get costlier; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on June 20

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market recorded moderate fluctuations on June 20 (Friday), with few items witnessing notable changes.

According to traders at the market, the prices of brinjal, bitter gourd, snake gourd, and broad beans fell by Rs 10. Brinjal, which was sold at Rs 30 per kg on June 19, is now available for Rs 20. Bitter gourd has dropped from Rs 40 to Rs 30, while snake gourd and broad beans, which were at Rs 30 per kg, are also down to Rs 20.

The price of Ooty carrot dropped by Rs 15, from Rs 45 per kg on June 19 to Rs 30 today.

Additionally, the price of capsicum has gone up by Rs 10. It was sold at Rs 50 per kg on June 19 and is now priced at Rs 60. Garlic has also seen a rise in price, increasing from Rs 130 to Rs 140 per kg.

Meanwhile, the rate of onion has seen a slight dip, falling by Rs 2, from Rs 26 to Rs 24 per kg. The price of tomato has decreased as well, dropping by Rs 3, from Rs 15 on June 19 to Rs 12 today.

Staple vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, and potatoes have recorded only marginal price changes in recent days.

Other vegetable prices on June 19: Peas at Rs 150/kg, lemon steady at Rs 50/kg. Raw mangoes Rs 15, green chillies Rs 30, coconut Rs 56. Coloured capsicum Rs 80/kg.