Capsicum and coloured bell pepper get cheaper at Chennai’s Koyambedu market on October 13

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market remained largely unchanged on October 13 (Monday), with a few exceptions.

According to traders, coloured bell pepper, which was priced at Rs 150/kg on October 11, has decreased by Rs 70 and is now selling at Rs 80 per kg.

Meanwhile, capsicum prices dropped by Rs 20, from Rs 60 on October 11 to Rs 40 today.

Garlic continues to be sold at Rs 100 per kg, while peas are priced at Rs 90 per kg.

Beetroot and green chillies are both priced at Rs 40 per kg.

Coconut is selling at Rs 60 per kg. Drumsticks are priced at Rs 70 per kg.

Among other vegetables, beans are sold at Rs 40 per kg, while Ooty carrots cost Rs 50 per kg.

Meanwhile, prices of onions, tomatoes, and potatoes have also stayed stable for the past few days.

Onions are sold at Rs 22 per kg, tomatoes at Rs 16 per kg, and potatoes at Rs 30 per kg.















