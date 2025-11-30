Can’t take no for an answer: Chennai man stalks, harasses ex-colleague; held

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested a 35-year-old man on harassment charges for online and physical stalking of a 25-year-old woman who once worked with him.

According to the woman's complaint, the accused used to harass her when they were co-workers at a private firm in Guindy, asking her to get into a relationship with him. The woman reported his behaviour to the management, after which he was terminated and the woman to shifted to another company.

Recently, the accused opened a fake account on Facebook and sent abusive messages to the woman. On November 26, the man followed the woman to her residence in Kolathur and created a ruckus inside her home, asking her parents to get her married to him.

As the woman raised an alarm, he fled the scene. The woman later filed a complaint with the Kolathur police, who registered a case. After investigations, the police arrested Naresh (35) of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar. He was booked under several sections, including the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act (TNPHWA). He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.