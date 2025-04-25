Bus services resume from Chennai airport to OMR, ECR, Kilambakkam

CHENNAI: After 20 years, MTC resumed the bus services from the city airport. The services between Chennai airport and Kilambakkam bus terminus run every 15 minutes, and OMR/ECR via Radial Road every 30 minutes.

Despite being one of the busiest international airports, there was no connectivity to the airport from these areas for over 20 years.

Passengers had to walk more than 1 km to board a bus from the airport. Those travelling to the suburbs from the airport would prefer to commute by bus as taxi fares were expensive.

So, the public began requesting MTC to divert buses inside the airport from GST Road. After getting permission, bus services were resumed from inside the airport on Friday. You can board a bus to Kilambakkam terminus from the airport every 15 minutes. Buses to Akkarai via Radial Road, OMR and ECR will be operated for every 30 minutes.

Minister Anbarasan flagged off the buses on Friday evening in the Chennai airport. Services between Tambaram-Malayambakkam, a village near Padappai and Adambakkam-Kilambakkam were also inaugurated.