Bus knocks down traffic cop in Chennai

CHENNAI: A traffic police sub-constable was killed after he rammed his bike into a parked private bus at St Thomas Mount on Thursday.

The deceased Sivakumar (53) of Pudupet, Chennai, was a special sub-inspector with the Traffic investigation wing in Selaiyur.

On Wednesday night, while returning home, Sivakumar lost control of the bike and rammed into a private bus parked on the GST Road near Asarkana junction.

Sivakumar suffered severe head injuries and he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Porur.

On Thursday morning, he died without responding to treatments. Police have registered a case and are inquiring with the bus driver. Sivakumar is survived by his wife and three children.