Burma bazaar vendor arrested for assaulting RPF constable during missing phone enquiry

CHENNAI: A vendor at the Evening Bazaar in Burma Bazaar was arrested on multiple charges, including assaulting a RPF constable, after a confrontation erupted during an investigation into a missing mobile phone.

The incident began when Karthik (24), a temporary AC mechanic working at the Basin Bridge railway yard, reported his mobile phone missing on Thursday. He had been performing his duties when the phone was lost.

Following the complaint, RPF head constable Binoy initiated a search. Tracking the phone's signal using tower location data, the investigation led them to the vicinity of the bustling Evening Bazaar in Burma Bazaar.

Binoy and mechanic Karthik proceeded to the location Thursday night, where they questioned a suspect identified as Chandru . Upon inspection, they found a bag in his possession containing cash and a large number of mobile phones.

The situation escalated when the officials asked Chandru to display the phones. Allegedly, a group of over ten individuals from the market gathered and physically assaulted both the RPF constable and the mechanic.

Based on the formal complaint lodged by RPF head constable Binoy, the North Beach Road police registered a case and arrested the vendor. Chandru, who is known for buying and selling used phones in the area.

The accused has been arrested and charged under several serious sections of the BNS and remanded to judicial custody.