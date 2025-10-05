Buffet nights go global

CHENNAI: As the evening lights shimmer across the tastefully set tables, Alexandria Tavern at Pharos Hotel comes alive with aromas that travel from Tibet, bringing back the timeless memories of the past. The dinner buffet here is a vibrant confluence of Indian and Asian flavours — a celebration of diverse palates brought together under one roof. From fragrant biryanis to sizzling stir-fries, every counter tells a story of culture, craft, and culinary passion.

Talking about the newly launched dinner buffet, executive chef D Sathish Damu says, “Initially, we started with the lunch buffet, highlighting 55 dishes with a balance of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Now, with the dinner buffet, we feature 35 delectables from different regions of India and an array of desserts.”

D Sathish Damu

The live pizza and homemade ice cream counters are standout elements at the buffet. “To take people down memory lane and revisit the nostalgic moments of their life, we have jars of orange mittai, thaen mittai, and many more. Our goal is to offer an experience to our guests, starting from warm service to great, flavourful food,” he adds.

Giving us insights into how culinary trends have evolved drastically in Chennai, Sathish notes, “Yes, things are not the same now. Five years ago, we went out to restaurants or cafés once in a while. But now, at least once or twice a week, we hang out with our family and friends. That has given us, the chefs and restaurateurs, the scope to test our abilities and expand our expertise to serve the best with a unique twist.”

Starting our feast, we begin with the peppery soup, which is quite apt for the rainy weather of Chennai in the evening. Then, for the salads, they have a variety of veg and non-veg options, including broccoli egg salad and carrot with baby corn salad. For starters, we indulge in crispy tandoori nuggets, tandoor baby aloo with a blend of malai, and super-soft chicken momos. The meat in the chicken reshmi kebab is succulent, and the masala has seeped in well.

Alexandria Tavern at Pharos Hotel

After watching the preparation of handmade chicken pizza, we are impressed with the flavours of the thin crust as well. In the main course, the delicious chicken biryani goes well with the spicy yet tasty chicken Chettinad gravy.

As we couldn’t recover from the mind-blowing texture and consistency of the paneer do pyaza, we are amazed by the array of desserts piled up. From baklava to bread pudding, banana cakes, and strawberry pastries, each dish is meticulously crafted for those with a sweet tooth to relish.

The dinner buffet at Alexandria Tavern at Pharos Hotel costs approximately Rs 749 per person