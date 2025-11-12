Brother-sister duo held for providing mule accounts in Avadi

CHENNAI: The Avadi police have arrested a brother-sister duo from Gummidipoondi for allegedly supplying cyber fraudsters with mule bank accounts to hoard money.

The arrested persons were identified as K Yogesh (25) and his elder sister, Hemasree (29). The police said that Yogesh holds a diploma in hotel management and was working at the Westin hotel in Chennai, while his sister was an engineering graduate.

The cyber crime wing of Avadi City police had initiated investigations based on a complaint from N Satish (46) of Korattur, who lost over Rs 28 lakhs to cyber fraudsters. Satish was lured through a WhatsApp message about a fake trading app, which promised exponential returns on investments.

Believing the claims of the fraudsters, Satish ended up transferring Rs 28.19 lakh to various bank accounts provided by the fraudsters.

After realising he had been conned, Satish filed a police complaint and the digital trail led to the arrest of the siblings.

The probe revealed that the accused had opened several bank accounts and handed them over to fraudsters for a commission. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.