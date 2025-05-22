Broadway terminus demolition to impact hawkers’ livelihoods

CHENNAI: For decades, hawkers around the Broadway bus terminus have supported their families by selling fruits, vegetables, flowers, and snacks to thousands of daily commuters. Now, with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) preparing to demolish the existing structure to make way for a multimodal transit hub, their future hangs in the balance.

Around 35 hawkers currently operate in the vicinity of the terminus. Many were previously displaced over a decade ago during earlier development projects, and were relocated to distant housing schemes such as Kannagi Nagar and Ezhil Nagar — around 22 km away — resulting in long and costly daily commutes.

K Shanbagam (35), a flower vendor from Ezhil Nagar in Thoraipakkam, shared her ordeal: “Our family has been in this business for generations — from the old flower market days to now. My husband and I support our three children through this. I leave home at 8 am and reach here by 10 am. After wrapping up by 8 pm, I get home around 10 pm. We barely make ₹500 a day, just enough to get by.”

Anxiety among hawkers grew after the GCC removed a dozen of them on Monday to commence construction work. K Mala (45), a mother of four who earns ₹200-300 daily working for a flower vendor, said tearfully, “This is the only work I know. My children have abandoned me. Selling flowers is how I survive.”

R Govindan (65), a registered street vendor from Kannagi Nagar, urged the Corporation to ensure proper vending zones for all registered hawkers. “Evicting us without providing an alternative will devastate our livelihoods,” he said.

While licensed petty shops within the terminus have been allotted new vending spots, hawkers fear being left out. Of the 168 licensed petty shops, 128 have been shifted to NSC Bose Road near the C1 Flower Bazaar police station, and 40 to areas near Sriramulu Park on Broadway High Road.

Varadhan, one of the affected petty shop owners, expressed doubts over the new location. “Passengers were our main customers at the terminus. We don’t know if the same footfall will come to NSC Bose Road. It might take months for our business to stabilise,” he said.

G Selva, CPI (M) Central Chennai District Secretary, criticised the Corporation for overlooking the needs of street vendors. “The GCC seems more focused on paving the way for large commercial establishments rather than protecting hawkers. If proper vending spaces are not allotted, our party will take up their cause,” he warned.

GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran stated that licensed petty shops have already been assigned spots within 200 metres of the terminus, near the Flower Bazaar police station. “Once demolition begins, registered vendors will be shifted there,” he said.

On the issue of hawkers facing eviction, Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumaar assured that they, too, would be allotted vending spots as requested.