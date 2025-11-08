Broad beans becomes cheaper by Rs 40; check out vegetable rates at Chennai’s Koyambedu market on Nov 8

CHENNAI: Prices of several vegetables have continued to slide at the Koyambedu wholesale market on on Saturday (November 8), compared to the rates on November 7.

According to traders at the market, the sharpest decline was recorded in broad beans, whose price plunged by Rs 40 per kg, from Rs 90 on Friday to Rs 50 today.

The prices of Ooty carrot, drumstick, cauliflower, garlic, lemon, ridge gourd, ivy gourd, and capsicum have also come down notably over the past day. Ooty carrot now sells for Rs 40 per kg, down from Rs 50; drumstick is priced at Rs 60, compared to Rs 70; cauliflower at Rs 20, down from Rs 30; and garlic at Rs 100, down from Rs 110.

Lemon and ridge gourd have seen similar reductions, both selling for Rs 40 and Rs 30 per kg respectively. Ivy gourd and capsicum are priced at Rs 25 and Rs 50, marking a Rs 10 fall from yesterday’s rates.

The price of coloured capsicum also dipped by Rs 20 per kg, from Rs 150 on Friday to Rs 130 today, following a consistent drop in demand over the past week.

In contrast, shallots recorded a slight increase of Rs 5 per kg, selling at Rs 50 compared to Rs 45 on November 7, traders said.

Meanwhile, beans, chow chow, radish, ladies finger, bitter gourd, green chillies, and ginger have each become cheaper by Rs 5 per kg. Beans are now priced at Rs 35 per kg, chow chow at Rs 15 (from Rs 20), radish at Rs 35 (from Rs 40), ladies finger and bitter gourd at Rs 35 each (from Rs 40), green chillies at Rs 25 (from Rs 30), and ginger at Rs 70 (from Rs 75).

Coriander and mint leaves are sold at Rs 6 and Rs 5 per bunch, respectively.

Prices of onion (Rs 26/kg), tomato (Rs 30/kg), and potato ( Rs 30/kg) remain unchanged.