British Airways flight to Chennai forced to return to London due to rough weather

CHENNA: A British Airways flight from London to Chennai was forced to return to London due to bad weather.

The flight, which took off from London's Heathrow Airport with 287 passengers, was diverted back to London within few minutes after it encountered rough weather, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The flight was scheduled to arrive at Chennai International Airport at 5.35 am, but due to the weather conditions, it returned to London. Owing to the inconvenience, the passengers were provided with accommodations at nearby hotels.

According to British Airways, the flight which was supposed to leave at 7.35 am was rescheduled to depart from Chennai at a later hour. The airline has apologized for the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

The bad weather conditions in London have caused disruptions to several other flights as well.

The airline has advised passengers to check their flight status before traveling.

Similarly, another British Airways flight from Chennai to London, which was scheduled to depart at 1.30 pm, has been delayed due to rough weather. The flight is expected to depart later in the day.

A total of 572 passengers on the two flights have been affected by the weather disruption.

Following this, the airlines has assured to take efforts to minimize such disruptions and get the passengers to their destinations at the earliest.