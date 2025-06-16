British Airways' Dreamliner flight to Chennai with 360 on board returns to London after mid-air snag

CHENNAI: A British Airways (BA35) flight to Chennai, operated using a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, made a precautionary return to London Heathrow Airport on Sunday, after experiencing a technical issue.

The flight, which had departed from London Heathrow, circled over the Strait of Dover before safely landing back at the airport.

The flight did not continue its journey due to a technical anomaly detected during the flight. Upon landing, all 360 passengers and crew disembarked normally.

Later, British Airways announced that the flight to depart Chennai on Monday morning was cancelled.

Airport officials said that after the recent Ahmedabad crash, the DGCA has advised to check all aircraft thoroughly before boarding.