Sai Kailash brings European cooking and an intimate chef’s-table experience to Chennai’s Virugambakkam

His first supper club in the city, Homecoming, brings together the European techniques he picked up in professional kitchens and the Indian flavours he grew up with. With Slab, his studio kitchen in Virugambakkam, Chef Sai is bringing authentic European food to the city.

This is where he experiments with flavours, develops new dishes and builds his menus. It is also a space where he hosts private tastings and an intimate chef's table.

Guests can expect European dishes cooked true to their origins, his Roman-style pizza and a few creations of his own.

Sai began his career in London, where he studied before joining Blakes, one of the city's early boutique hotels. He later became head chef at Humble, a vegan restaurant, before moving to INCA London, a premium South American restaurant and bar on Oxford Street.

He spent three years there, creating elaborate menus using a wide range of ingredients. He subsequently took up a role as executive sous chef at Pirana London, where he was involved in developing the menu.