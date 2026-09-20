Brew’d brings play, food and pause to ECR

Founded by childhood friends Arun Bharadwaj and Murali Ravikumar, the space brings together sport, food and the seaside, with the founders positioning Scor’D as a place to play and Brew’D as a place to pause.

“Brew’D is a space to pause and Scor’D is a space to play. Together, it’s the perfect blend of daily urban lifestyle,” the founders said. The cafe’s proximity to the sea plays an important role in that idea, with the ocean, sea breeze and sound of the waves shaping its unhurried atmosphere.

The menu follows the same global-meets-local approach, drawing from Europe, Korea and the Mediterranean while adding a Chennai touch.