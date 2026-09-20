Brew’d brings play, food and pause to ECR

CHENNAI: A pickleball-playing paati on the wall greets visitors as they drive into Brew’D, the new beach-facing cafe adjoining the sportScor’D ing space in Palavakkam.
Founded by childhood friends Arun Bharadwaj and Murali Ravikumar, the space brings together sport, food and the seaside, with the founders positioning Scor’D as a place to play and Brew’D as a place to pause.
“Brew’D is a space to pause and Scor’D is a space to play. Together, it’s the perfect blend of daily urban lifestyle,” the founders said. The cafe’s proximity to the sea plays an important role in that idea, with the ocean, sea breeze and sound of the waves shaping its unhurried atmosphere.
The menu follows the same global-meets-local approach, drawing from Europe, Korea and the Mediterranean while adding a Chennai touch.
Chennai-style shakshuka, not Caesar salad, crispy oyster mushrooms, loaded fries, bao wow, and flaky phyllo appear alongside speciality coffee, matcha, and fruit juices. The Elaneer Affogato, 2026 Cold Coffee, and Cold-Brewed Kashmiri Kahwa are among the drinks on offer.
“Today’s cafe customer is well-versed in global cuisine and trends from the Internet. So we wanted to create a contemporary menu that also reflects Chennai, especially the fact that we are by the beach and next to a sports arena,” the founders said.
The founders’ backgrounds also feed into the larger concept, with Arun bringing his hospitality experience from Miththam, while Murali brings his association with sport and marketing.
The duo said their shared vision was to create a space that works as a break from the pace of city life. “We grew up by the sea all our lives. We spend most of our time on or by the beach. So when we decided to come up with the space, we knew that it had to be here,” they concluded.