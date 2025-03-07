Brace for the blaze, Chennai, summer 2025 likely to be a scorcher

CHENNAI: Summer is just starting, but the sun is blazing and the weather is already scorching. If the initial days are an indication for the things to come by, Chennai and Tamil Nadu are in for a burner of a summer.

March 6, Thursday, was the hottest day of the year for Chennai. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, Meenambakkam recorded 37.7° Celsius, which is an alarming 4.3° C more than normal. Nungambakkam was not far behind, with the maximum temperature being 36.4° C (3.6° C above normal).

According to popular weather blogger K Srikkanth, who runs the social media handle Chennai Rains, it was not only the hottest day in 2025 but the third earliest instance of Chennai airport (Meenambakkam) touching 37° C in a calendar year since 1985. The two earlier instances were in 2009 when the mercury reached 37° C on March 1 and 1985 (March 3).

And the blaze is likely to continue in the coming days. Giving his forecast for Friday (March 7), Srikkanth said, “Another hot day likely over most parts of Tamil Nadu. Tomorrow could be hot too.”

However, he added, there is also a likelihood of Tamil Nadu receiving a much-needed respite, as rains may return over parts of the State from Sunday till the middle of next week.

Meanwhile, the temperature soared across Tamil Nadu on Thursday, with as many as 11 weather stations recording more than 37° C. As usual, Erode had the hottest day in the State with 39.2° C.

According to the Meteorological Department forecast, the maximum temperatures will remain 2-3° C above average in isolated areas of Tamil Nadu until March 10. Dry conditions are expected to persist over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until March 9.