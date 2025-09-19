Boys aged 12 & 13 go for swim to cool off heat, drown in lake near Tambaram

CHENNAI: Two Class 8 students drowned while bathing in the Sithalapakkam lake on Thursday evening.

The boys, identified as Lokesh (13) from Periyar Street and Sanjay (12) from Kannappan Street, are classmates at the Selaiyur Government Higher Secondary School. They left for school as usual on Thursday morning but did not return home.

Anxious parents searched for them in the neighbourhood and filed a complaint with the Sithalapakkam police after the school authorities confirmed the boys had left for home after classes.

The tragedy came to light on Friday when morning walkers spotted two bodies floating in the water and immediately alerted the police. A team from the Sithalapakkam station rushed to the spot and sought assistance from the Tambaram Fire and Rescue Services, and their personnel retrieved the bodies.

Hearing the news, the parents of the missing boys, who had been searching for them all night, arrived at the lake and identified the bodies.

Officials said the boys’ school bags, books, and footwear were found neatly placed near the lake bank. "It appears the boys entered the water to cool off. They likely ventured into a deeper part of the lake and, unable to swim, drowned," said an official.

The bodies were sent to the Chromepet Government Hospital for autopsy. The Sithalapakkam police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.