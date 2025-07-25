Booth committee appointments must be completed promptly: Vijay issues directive

CHENNAI: TVK President Vijay has issued a directive to party functionaries, warning of action against those who fail to properly appoint booth committee officials in their respective areas.

According to Thanthi TV, Vijay emphasised the importance of ground-level organisation and directed that booth-level appointments be completed without delay.

“TVK officials must visit the houses in their assigned areas,” he said, mentioning the need for direct engagement with public.

He also instructed that officials must compile reports of their activities once every two weeks and submit them.