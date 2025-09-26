Bomb threat via email targets Raj Bhavan; Police launch manhunt

CHENNAI: The Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Tamil Nadu Governor in Chennai, was targeted with a bomb threat on Thursday, sent by unidentified individuals via email, prompting a high-alert security response.

Following the receipt of the threatening email, police and security forces immediately cordoned off the area and initiated intensive checks. Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs were deployed to scour the premises for any suspicious objects.

However, after a thorough inspection by the experts, the threat was declared a hoax. No explosive materials were found on the site.

The Guindy police have registered a formal case and have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the culprits responsible for creating the hoax and spreading panic.