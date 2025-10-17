Bomb threat email targets Vice President's former Chennai residence

CHENNAI: A bomb threat targeting the former Chennai residence of Vice President of India, C.P. Radhakrishnan, was received via email on Thursday evening, prompting a swift response from the city police.

According to officials from the Teynampet police district, the threat was sent at 6:33 PM on Thursday. The email, originating from the address Mylaporemla@gmail.com, was sent to several official police email IDs, including that of the Foreshore Estate Police Station.

The message claimed that a bomb had been placed at the Vice President's house located on the 5th Trust Cross Street in Mylapore.

However, preliminary investigations revealed that the Vice President had vacated the Mylapore property approximately a year ago. Officials confirmed that during his visits to Chennai, he currently stays at a rented accommodation on Binny Road in Poes Garden.

Upon receiving the threat, a team of police officers from the Teynampet police station, immediately arrived at the scene—the former Mylapore residence—to initiate an inquiry. The area was inspected and standard security protocols were activated.

Authorities have also informed the Special Counter-Police (SCP) and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) about the threat. The investigation is ongoing to trace the origin of the email and identify the individual behind the Mylaporemla@gmail.com account.

The police have registered a case and are treating the incident with utmost seriousness, a police official claimed.