Bojaraja Nagar subway to be completed in three months after years of delays

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation has said that the subway in Bojaraja Nagar, Washermenpet will finally be completed within three months.

According to a report in The Hindu, it may be noted that the limited use subway has been under construction for more than three years and has encountered multiple delays during the time period.

The project costing Rs 13.41 crores is located near Kannan Street in the Royapuram zone began in 2022 and was supposed to be completed by July 2024.

However, significant delays were reported over the years owing to several reasons including issues related to the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply, Sewerage Board and monsoon showers.

The delays have caused severe traffic congestion and inconvenience to over 6000 residents in the area who largely rely on the railway level crossing to travel.

A public interest litigation petition in connection with this was filed by advocate Mohamed Aadhif in the Madras High Court, which threw light on the plight of residents. Subsequently, a counter affidavit was filed on March 6 stating that out of the 90 meters, nearly 45 meters of the subway's length has been completed. The affidavit also stated that the remaining work would be completed within three months.