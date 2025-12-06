Bogus alert: Man sent to health facility in Chennai

CHENNAI: Police have admitted a 39-year-old man to a mental health facility after he allegedly issued a bogus alert about terrorists hiding in the city's Kodungaiyur area, sparking a brief security scare on Thursday night.

The incident began when the Tamil Nadu Police control room received an anonymous phone tip-off. The caller asserted that terrorists were hiding in the Krishna Moorthy Nagar pocket of Kodungaiyur and were planning a major attack before abruptly ending the call.

Alarmed by the claim, control room staff promptly informed senior officials. Following their orders, the Cyber Crime Wing launched an investigation to trace the caller.

Their probe identified the person as Prakash (39), a resident of Kodungaiyur. During the inquiry, it emerged that Prakash was living with a mental health condition.

Subsequently, police detained Prakash for questioning. After initial inquiries, he was not charged but was instead admitted to the Kilpauk Mental Health Hospital for necessary treatment and evaluation.